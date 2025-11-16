Video: MNS workers assault Hindi-speaking man for alleged misconduct with Marathi woman in Navi Mumbai Maharashtra: As per reports, Balasaheb Shinde, a local leader of the MNS Sahkar Sena, called Ramesh Shukla to the party office, where the alleged assault took place. MNS workers accused Shukla of using abusive language and misbehaving with a female colleague during a dispute related to money.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly assaulted a Hindi-speaking man in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi area after accusing him of misbehaving with a Marathi woman colleague at his workplace. The man has been identified as Ramesh Shukla.

According to reports, MNS Sahkar Sena’s local leader Balasaheb Shinde summoned Shukla to the party office, where the alleged assault took place. MNS workers claimed that Shukla had verbally abused and behaved inappropriately with a female co-worker over a financial dispute.

Public humiliation and forced apology

Sources said that during the confrontation, the woman involved was also present, and the MNS workers made her slap the accused. They then forced Shukla to apologize and sign a written apology letter in front of party members. A video of the incident reportedly shows MNS activists surrounding the man, demanding that he seek forgiveness for his behaviour.

Balasaheb Shinde, who led the MNS team, said the party would not tolerate any disrespect or harassment toward women, especially Marathi women, in Maharashtra. “Anyone who misbehaves with a Marathi woman will face the same treatment. We will protect our women and uphold their dignity,” he said.

MNS issues stern warning

Following the incident, MNS Sahkar Sena issued a strong warning stating that such acts of misconduct would not be tolerated. The statement read, “This is Maharashtra. Those living and working here must respect Marathi women and local culture. Misbehavior in the name of work or money will face strict consequences.”

Police sources indicated they are verifying the details of the incident and whether any formal complaint has been lodged by either party. The incident once again highlights tension surrounding linguistic and cultural sensitivities in Maharashtra, where the MNS has frequently taken a hardline stance against behavior it deems disrespectful toward Marathi people.