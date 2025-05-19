Chhagan Bhujbal to take oath as Maharashtra minister today: Sources Chhagan Bhujbal is likely to return to the Maharashtra cabinet under Ajit Pawar's quota, following Dhananjay Munde’s resignation, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

Mumbai:

In a key political development, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal is expected to be sworn in as a minister in the Maharashtra government on Tuesday at 10:00 AM, according to sources. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, in the presence of approximately 50 invited guests.

According to sources, preparations for the ceremony began on Monday night, and select attendees have been directed to arrive at the venue by 9:00 AM on Tuesday.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet from the NCP or the Maharashtra government, speculation around Bhujbal’s elevation has been gaining momentum over the past week. If confirmed, it would mark a major comeback for the veteran leader, who has decades of experience in governance and legislative affairs.

According to sources within the NCP, Bhujbal’s induction into the cabinet comes in the backdrop of growing dissatisfaction within the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party. Despite his stature as a senior and influential leader, Bhujbal was not included in the cabinet earlier, which reportedly caused significant discontent. His swearing-in is now being viewed as an attempt to address those concerns and restore balance within the MahaYuti alliance.

Political sources indicate that Bhujbal is likely to be assigned the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, a position left vacant after the resignation of Dhananjay Munde. Munde stepped down in the wake of the Santosh Deshmukh murder case in Beed, where his name surfaced in political controversy.

Bhujbal, who had earlier served as Deputy Chief Minister and held portfolios such as Public Works and Home, is a prominent face in state politics and commands significant support among OBC communities. His return is being seen as a strategic move to bolster the NCP’s representation and stabilize the internal dynamics of the ruling alliance.