BJP hints at Uddhav Thackeray's involvement in Delhi liquor scam

Arvind Kejriwal with Uddhav Thackeray

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hinted at Uddhav Thackeray's involvement in the liquor scam for which Delhi deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening from the national capital. Mumbai BJP president also alleged that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister was 'in touch with liquor mafia.'

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said, "When AAP indulged in liquor scam, at the same time, Uddhav Thackeray govt was in touch with liquor mafia. That is why exemptions were given for alcohol, we ask if CBI will question Uddhav Thackeray. This is the reason why Kejriwal met him recently."

"We can understand that Uddhav Thackeray is depressed and upset but we will not tolerate the way he is giving statements about Home Minister Amit Shah. We are not afraid of him. Even we can compare him with Asrani (actor and comedian)."

Many AAP leaders have been under the CBI scanner for their alleged role in Delhi liquor policy.

Delhi deputy chief minister and Education minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday evening arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Earlier this month, the agency had interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail. The CBI had also quizzed AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair.