Bal Thackeray death row: Uddhav Thackeray hits back at Ramdas Kadam with 'gaddar', 'namak haram' barb

The political slugfest in Maharashtra over Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's death continued to intensify on Saturday, with Ramdas Kadam demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation, remaining firm on his claims. However, Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray dismissed his allegations and called him a 'gaddar' (traitor) and 'namak haram' (disloyal person).

"I do not want to respond to gaddars and namak harams," Uddhav, a former Maharashtra chief minister, said when asked about Kadam's allegations.

Bal Thackeray's death and row over it

Balasaheb Thackeray had died on November 17, 2012. Kadam, a member of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, has alleged that Balasaheb's body was kept at his residence, Matoshree, for a couple of days before it was publicly announced that the Shiv Sena patriarch has passed away. He also slammed Uddhav, saying the UBT president had 'tortured' his father's body.

However, Uddhav Sena has dismissed his allegations, with party MP Sanjay Raut saying that Kadam's statements are like a 'betrayal' to Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav Sena's Anil Parab has also announced that he will file a defamations case against Kadam for making false claims.

"The intention is to poison people's minds against Uddhav Thackeray," Parab said, as reported by news agency PTI. "The charges made by Ramdas Kadam are aimed at deflecting attention from the issues currently facing Maharashtra."

Kadam stays firm on his stand

Although the Uddhav Sena has threatened to file defamation suit, Kadam has stayed firm on his stand and demanded a CBI probe. Earlier in the day, he said he is also ready for a narcotics test. "The body of Bal Thackeray was kept at Matoshree for two days. This matter should be investigated by the CBI," he said, adding that he would write a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about it.

Kadam, whose son is a minister in the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, has also received backing from two state ministers, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Narayan Rane, who have demanded an explanation from Uddhav over the issue.