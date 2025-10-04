Bal Thackeray death row: Ramdas Kadam demands CBI probe, says 'I'm ready for narcotics test' Bal Thackeray death row: Demanding a probe by CBI over Thackeray's death, Ramdas Kadam said he would write an official letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the same.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said on Saturday that he is ready for a narcotics test, as he stayed firm on his claims that the late Bal Thackeray's body was kept at Matoshree for two days. Demanding a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Thackeray's death, Kadam said he would write an official letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the same.

"At that time, the doctor who was at Matoshree told me that they had suggested Uddhav Thackeray that the public should be informed about Bal Thackeray's death. However, Uddhav did not agree and he stopped them from doing so," Kadam said. "The body of Bal Thackeray was kept at Matoshree for two days. This matter should be investigated by the CBI."

Row over Balasaheb Thackeray's death

The row over Balasaheb Thackeray's erupted earlier this week after Kadam claimed that the late Sena supremo's body was kept at his home for two days after his death. Kadam even targetted his son, Uddhav, saying the former Maharashtra chief minister even 'tortured' the Balasaheb Thackeray's body.

"When did Shiv Sena pramukh (Bal Thackeray) die? Why was Shiv Sena pramukh's body kept at Matoshree (his residence in suburban Bandra) for two days. I have slept on a bench at Matoshree for eight days (when Bal Thackeray was seriously ill)," Kadam had said. "I told Uddhav ji to take impressions of his feet. But Uddhav ji said he has taken impressions of his palms. What use have you made of these impressions? Let there be a narco (analysis) test on me and Uddhav ji (to verify this)."

Kadam made the remarks while speaking at Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Thursday. However, his remarks drew sharp criticism from the Sena-UBT, with party leader Sanjay Raut claiming 'betrayal' to Balasaheb Thackeray. "Making such statements amounted to betrayal of Balasaheb Thackeray," Raut said.

Kadam gets 2 ministers' support

Although the Uddhav Sena refuted Kadam's claims, the Sena leader received support from two ministers - Sanjay Shirsat and Nitesh Rane. Both the leaders supported Kadam and demanded a reply from Uddhav Thackeray about the same.