Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests another accused, total 11 arrested so far

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Another accused arrested.

Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday said that another accused named Amit Hisamsing Kumar, aged 29 years, resident of Nathwan Patti, Kaithal, Haryana, has been arrested. It added that a total of 11 accused have been arrested.

Notably, the Mumbai Crime Branch on October 20 arrested another person in connection with the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui's murder case. 10 people were arrested in the case, said Mumbai Police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Bhagwant Singh. He was arrested from Belapur in Navi Mumbai

According to police, Bhagwant is accused of aiding the shooters by providing them shelter and weapons. Bhagwant is also alleged to have transported weapons from Rajasthan to Mumbai.

Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

On October 19, Mumbai Police suspended police security guard Shyam Sonawane, who was present with the former Maharashtra minister during the time of the incident.

According to the Mumbai police, constable Shyam Sonawane, deployed for Baba Siddiqui's security, "did not take any action" on his part against the accused who fired at Siddiqui at that time.

In another development, a photograph of NCP leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique was found in the phone of one of the arrested accused, Mumbai Police said.

As per the police, this picture was shared with the accused by their handler through Snapchat. "Investigation revealed that the shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to share information with messages being deleted after instructions were given," Mumbai police said.

Arrested accused Ram Kanojia revealed during interrogation that he was the first person, who was given the contract to kill the NCP leader and he had initially demanded one crore rupees, the Mumbai Crime Branch stated.

