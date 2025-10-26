Aurangabad railway station renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 had issued a gazette notification to change the name of the Aurangabad railway station.

The Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra has been officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, the Central Railway announced on Saturday. The name of the station was changed three years after the renaming of the Aurangabad city was named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and second ruler of the Maratha state.

New station code is CPSN

According to the Central Railway, the new station code will be 'CPSN.' The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway.

"The competent authority has approved the change in the name of 'Aurangabad' Railway station of Nanded Division over South Central Railway as 'CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR' Railway station with the Railway Code for Station as CPSN. Accordingly, the 'Aurangabad' Railway station shall henceforth be called as 'CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR' Railway station and station code will be CPSN," the official release said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 issued a gazette notification officially renaming the Aurangabad railway station as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, marking another step in the city's renaming process.

This move comes nearly three years after the Eknath Shinde-led government formally changed the city's name from Aurangabad, which honoured Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

The Aurangabad railway station, originally opened in 1900 during the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, holds historical significance.

Now known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the city is one of Maharashtra's major tourist and cultural hubs, home to the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

(With PTI inputs)

