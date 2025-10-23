Bhai Dooj 2025: Thackeray family reunites after decades to celebrate 'Bhau Beej' together Bhai Dooj 2025: Bhai Dooj, observed across India under various regional names, celebrates the cherished relationship between brothers and sisters. In North India, it is called Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej; in Maharashtra, the festival is known as Bhai Tika; in West Bengal, as Bhai Phonta.

Mumbai:

In a rare moment of unity, the Thackeray family came together to celebrate Bhai Dooj, marking the first joint family celebration of the festival in over two decades. On Thursday (October 23), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas, visited the home of Raj Thackeray’s sister, Jaywanti, to mark the occasion. This visit was particularly significant as Uddhav Thackeray visited Jaywanti’s home for the first time in 24 years, highlighting a thaw in relations within the iconic political family.

Sisters perform the ritual 'aarti'

Continuing the traditional customs, Jaywanti Thackeray Deshpande performed the aarti for both her brothers- Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray- symbolising affection and reunion. Adding to the warmth of the moment, Raj Thackeray’s daughter Urvashi also carried forward the family’s festive rituals by performing the aarti for her cousins, Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray.

This simple yet significant gathering underscored a familial bond that had been overshadowed by political differences for years.

(Image Source : REPORTER. )Raj Thackeray’s daughter Urvashi performing aarti for cousins, Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray.

Thackeray reunion adds emotional depth to the festival

For the Thackeray family- once closely knit but later divided by politics- this Bhai Dooj served as a moment of reconciliation and tradition. The celebration reflected not just family togetherness but also the enduring power of cultural customs to bridge differences.

This emotional reunion, marked by rituals and smiles, brought back a sense of unity to one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political families, perhaps reminding all that some bonds remain stronger than politics.

A festival that symbolises sibling love

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India by different names, signifies the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij/Beej, or Bhai Beej; in Maharashtra, as Bhai Tika; in Bengal, as Bhai Phonta; and in southern states like Karnataka and Telangana, as Yama Dwitiya.

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamraj, the God of Death, to her home and offered him food, prayers, and love. Pleased by her affection, Yamraj declared that brothers visiting their sisters on Kartik Dwitiya would be blessed with long, prosperous lives. The tradition of applying tilak, performing aarti, and exchanging gifts continues to symbolise this divine bond.