BMC Elections 2025: BJP finalises strategy, targets 140-150 seats with Shinde Sena alliance The elections are seen as a key test for both alliances and could influence Mumbai's municipal politics and the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started finalising its strategy for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, planning to contest 140 to 150 seats, sources said. Its ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is expected to contest 70 to 80 seats as part of the Mahayuti alliance.

Political insiders suggest that the BJP views internal rifts within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (led by Sharad Pawar) — as an opportunity to gain ground, particularly in areas where the MVA has traditionally held influence. In preparation, the Mumbai BJP unit has intensified efforts at the grassroots level, focusing on booth management, voter outreach, and local issues to strengthen its connection with residents ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged alliance leaders to maintain unity, advising them to refrain from making statements that could create internal disputes. He emphasised coordination and teamwork as key to securing a decisive victory for the Mahayuti.

The BMC election, considered one of Maharashtra’s most high-stakes civic polls, will test the strength of both alliances — the Mahayuti, led by the BJP-Shinde Sena, and the MVA, led by Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. Political observers note that the results could shape Mumbai’s municipal power dynamics and set the tone for the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Adding complexity to the political landscape, reports suggest that the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, are reportedly moving closer, with hints of a possible alliance in the BMC elections. In response, the BJP has decided against going solo, preferring that Mahayuti constituents contest together to avoid splitting Hindutva and pro-government votes. A senior BJP leader said at a Diwali gathering that contesting separately could benefit the MVA, particularly with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS influencing Marathi voters.

Sources further said that the Thackeray alliance could consolidate the Marathi manoos vote, potentially attracting minority communities as well. The BJP’s core voter base — upper-caste business communities, North Indians, and Gujaratis — makes retaining Marathi support crucial in key wards. In the Thane Municipal Corporation, alliance decisions will be guided by Eknath Shinde, while local leaders may have flexibility in rural elections. The party emphasised that unity and coordinated campaigning are essential to maximise their chances in these crucial civic polls.