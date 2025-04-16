Amravati airport launches first commercial flight; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Shinde on board Alliance Air will operate regular commercial flights between Amravati and Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Amravati:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, inaugurated Amravati airport. After much delay, Amravati is finally on the aviation map. As the airport is operational now, first commercial flight from Mumbai to Amravati will arrive today. Alongside, Air India's FTO demonstration flight will also takeoff today.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Girish Mahajan, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

A historic day: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM shared the pictures of him standing on the plain at Amravati Airpot and called it a 'historic day'. "Take off from Mumbai for Amravati! A historic day as the #AmravatiAirport gets operational today! Regional connectivity becomes reality — unlocking new horizons of growth, opportunity, and transformation!" CM's post on X reads.

Amravati Airport, located in Belora, was initially developed by the Public Works Department in 1992 but remained non-operational for public use. The state-run Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) revamped the airport with an extended runway and other upgrades to meet licensing requirements. It is fully functional from today.

First passenger plane arrives at Amravati Airport | Video

CMO Maharashtra shared the video of Alliance Air Company's flight 9I633 arriving at the newly built Amravati Airport. The post on X reads, "In the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Alliance Air Company's flight 9I633 arrived at the newly built Amravati Airport. On this occasion, a magnificent water cannon salute was given to the first passenger plane to arrive at the Amravati Airport."

As per the reports, all seats of the first flight were booked. Per person, the fare is Rs 2100. There will be regular flights between Amravati and Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Mumbai flights will leave at 2.30 pm and reach Amravati by 4.20 pm. The return flight will leave Amravati at 4.50 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 6.35 pm.