Air India London-bound flight returns to Mumbai after technical glitch

Mumbai: An Air India flight AI129 from Mumbai to London returned to Mumbai due to a technical issue on Wednesday. According to an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and underwent precautionary checks.

"Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made an air return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to this unexpected disruption," an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India offers full refund on cancellation

The airline made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination and it also offered a full refund of airfares to the passengers on cancellation of the air ticket. "We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination. Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them," the spokesperson said.

"Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remains the top priority," the Air India spokesperson added.

Mumbai-bound Air India flight suffers bird-hit

Earlier, an Air India flight with 116 passengers on board had to abort its take-off due to a bird hit at Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday morning. The bird-hit incident happened when the flight for Mumbai was about to depart from the Goa airport at 6.45 am this morning.

The flight, which was scheduled from the Dabolim airport (in South Goa) to Mumbai, had to abort its take-off at the runway due to a bird hit, a senior official at the airport said. "The take-off was aborted immediately and the aircraft is parked in the bay for further investigation," he added.

