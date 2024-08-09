Air India suspends all flight operations to Tel Aviv amid brewing tensions in Middle East, offers full refund

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In wake of the escalating situation in the Middle East involving Israel, Air India has suspended all flight operations to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect till further notice and offered a full refund to all passengers with confirmed bookings. Regional tensions in the Middle East spiked after the deaths of three high-profile militant leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, as the world braces for a possible attack by Iran on Israel.

"In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv. Safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority," said Air India in a post on X.

The development comes after the killings of Hamas' top political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, Both militant groups are backed by Iran, which has threatened retaliation over their deaths. Hamas military chief Mohammad Deif was also confirmed killed in an airstrike last month by Israel.

The US has sent ship-based Navy fighter jets to a base in the Middle East to help protect Israel amid escalating tension between Israel and Iran, said a US official. The troop movements come as US officials released more details about the rocket attack that hit a military base in Iraq on Tuesday, injuring American personnel. Officials said five US service members and two contractors were hurt when two rockets hit the base.

In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed launching attacks on bases housing US forces in Iraq and Syria after a lull of several months, following a strike on a base in Jordan in late January that killed three American soldiers and prompted a series of retaliatory US strikes.

Iran has said the US bears responsibility in the assassination of Haniyeh because of its support for Israel. To exacerbate tensions, Hezbollah on Tuesday (August 6) launched a series of drone and rocket attacks into northern Israel, but warned that the killing of a top commander last week by Israel was yet to be avenged.

The initial investigation by the Israeli military suggested that the injuries were caused by an interceptor that “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians”. It said that the incident was still under review. It said its air force struck two Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon.

