Bangladesh violence: Air India resumes flights, Vistara, IndiGo to operate services for Dhaka today

Follow us on Image Source : AIRINDIA.COM/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Air India plane

An Air India flight from Dhaka landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The special flight brought back people from the violence-hit Bangladesh capital. Air India will operate its scheduled flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday, said the sources.

"It (the situation in Bangladesh) is pretty much controlled now. From tomorrow everything is going to be working- factories, offices, banks, colleges and schools," a passenger said.

On reports of people of a community being targeted, he said, "For Indians, it is not like that, everything is fine."

Vistara and IndiGo will also operate their scheduled flights today to Dhaka, which is witnessing a volatile situation amid protests.

On Tuesday, Air India operated its evening flight to Dhaka. It had cancelled the morning flight to the city.

The neighbouring country has been witnessing dramatic developments for the last couple of days. Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as prime minister and fled Bangladesh on Monday following massive protests demanding her resignation. The protest initially began against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.

Sources said Air India will operate its scheduled two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday. The airline is also likely to operate a special flight to bring back people from Dhaka, they said.

Vistara and IndiGo will operate scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital from Wednesday, the sources said.

As per schedule, Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital.

Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.

On Tuesday evening, Air India said it will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector.

In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver on rescheduling is being offered to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5.

Also read: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster