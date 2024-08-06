Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the head of the interim government, a day after Sheikh Hasina left the country on August 5, Dhaka Tribune reported on Tuesday. President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin confirmed the information on Tuesday.

The decision was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Dhaka Tribune reported. This came after Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed after dissolving the parliament as Hasina fled the country.

Who is Dr Muhammad Yunus?