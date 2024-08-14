Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Air India flight aborts take-off after suffering bird-hit at Goa airport

The officials said the management had to take a call to cancel the flight after the unforeseen incident. The flight will undergo a technical checkup to ensure safety, they added.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Panaji Updated on: August 14, 2024 10:33 IST
Air India plane
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Air India plane

An Air India flight had to abort its take-off due to a bird-hit at Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday morning. The bird-hit incident happened when the flight for Mumbai was about to depart from the Goa airport at 6.45 am this morning.

The flight, which was scheduled from the Dabolim airport (in South Goa) to Mumbai, had to abort its take-off at the runway due to a bird-hit, a senior official at the airport said.

"The take-off was aborted immediately and the aircraft is parked in the bay for further investigation," he added.

Air India Express starts six new daily flights

In another development, Air India Express launched six new daily flights, including from Chennai and Kolkata, as the airline strengthens its domestic network. The new flights include two from Kolkata, three from Chennai and the first direct flight on the Guwahati–Jaipur sector, the statement said on Tuesday.

The new flights were introduced on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Jaipur sectors, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

