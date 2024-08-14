Kolkata doctor-rape murder case: Family discloses horrific details after autopsy reveals ‘genital torture’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: Police personnel stand guard in front of R G Kar Hospital during resident doctors' protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital.

The family of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has shared the harrowing details of their ordeal. Initially told that their daughter had died by suicide, the family waited outside the hospital for three hours before being allowed to see her body. The father was eventually permitted to view his daughter's body, discovering her in a state that suggested severe physical trauma.

Politicians respond to the family's account

The tragic account has prompted strong reactions from political figures. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the parents' experience as "gut-wrenching" and demanded swift justice, including the death penalty for the accused and those involved in covering up the crime. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the brutality, while AAP MP Swati Maliwal called for national solidarity, warning that the victim could be "anyone's daughter."

Post-mortem report reveals brutal details

The post-mortem report confirmed that the trainee doctor was subjected to "genital torture" and sustained severe injuries, including shattered glasses that caused eye trauma, bleeding from multiple areas, and injuries consistent with a violent assault. The accused, Sanjoy Roy, who was frequently seen on the hospital premises, was arrested and charged with the crime.

Court recognises the gravity of the case

The Calcutta High Court has acknowledged the severity of the case, describing the crime as "so gruesome." The court expressed support for the protesting doctors and criticized the state's handling of the situation. The former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned following the incident, has been directed to take an extended leave.

