Kolkata rape-murder case: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of woman doctor

Kolkata rape-murder case: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the murder of a woman doctor. The protests are being held for the second day in a row at different medical colleges in the state from Greater Noida in the west to Varanasi in the east and cities such as Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Gorakhpur besides state capital Lucknow over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

While ruling, the Calcutta High Court also urged agitating doctors to call off ceasework and said they have a 'pious obligation'.

Junior doctors, interns and other staff who were on duty with the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and killed at state-run RG Kar hospital, were called for questioning at Kolkata Police headquarters here, officials said. The Head of the Department of chest medicine at RG Kar hospital and a security guard were also summoned at Lalbazar as part of the probe, they said.

NCW team visits Kolkata hospital

A two-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning. They went to the seminar hall where a woman doctor was raped and murdered. The two-member team led by Delina Khongdup went to meet the investigating officers at Kolkata Police's headquarters at Lalbazar after reaching the city, before going to the victim's Panihati residence to meet the parents. Khongdup described the crime as "heinous" and "very unfortunate incident". The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.