Ahmedabad plane crash: NRI family of four, including two children, among 241 killed while returning to London The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

In a devastating tragedy, Air India Flight 171 crashed in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of 241 out of 242 passengers on board. Among the deceased was a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) family returning to London after a short visit to India. 37-year-old Javed Ali, originally from Mumbai but settled in London, had flown to India with his wife and two children to get his mother treated for a heart condition. After spending six days in Mumbai for the treatment, the family was en route back to London when the fatal crash occurred.

Javed Ali, his wife Maryam Ali (35), their 8-year-old son Zayan, and 4-year-old daughter Ameen were all killed in the accident. The heartbreaking loss has left their extended family and acquaintances in deep mourning. Relatives say Javed had brought his wife and children to India as part of a brief trip to care for his ailing mother. Rafiq Sheikh, a relative of the deceased, has been waiting outside the hospital mortuary since morning and struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. His wife is with him, equally shattered by the unbearable loss.

PM Modi visits the crash site

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met the injured at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. As per officials, the Prime Minister arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in the morning and drove straight to the plane crash site. He spent around 20 minutes inspecting the site, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed into a complex of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area shortly after taking off on Thursday afternoon. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi informed the prime minister about how the plane crashed into the college hostel and mess.

Air India plane crash

It should be noted here that an Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport during takeoff on Thursday. The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The Air India flight was a Boeing 787-8 twin jet. Thick plumes of smoke were seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per the information, the plane was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The accident claimed the lives of 241 passengers on board including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

