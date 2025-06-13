The death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash has risen to 297. Of the 242 people on board the aircraft, 241 have been confirmed dead, with only one passenger surviving the tragedy. Among the deceased, 229 were passengers and 12 were crew members. In addition, the plane crashed into the hostel of a medical college, killing 56 people present there at the time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the crash site today. Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the location to assess the situation. Meanwhile, the investigation into the crash has gained momentum. The government has formed a high-level committee to probe the incident.
Stay tuned for live updates.