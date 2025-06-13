'Unimaginable tragedy': PM Modi visits Ahmedabad plane crash site, meets lone survivor Officials said the Prime Minister landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport and proceeded directly to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area.

Ahmedabad :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday and visited the site of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash, which claimed 297 lives a day earlier, making it one of the worst air disasters in recent times.

Upon arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport, the Prime Minister drove directly to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

At the site, he surveyed the devastation and met with officials and emergency response teams working relentlessly in the aftermath of the tragedy.

PM Modi meet lone Air India plane crash survivor

He later visited the hospital to meet the sole survivor of the crash, Indian-origin British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

PM Modi calls crash 'unimaginable tagedy'

Taking to X after the visit, the Prime Minister shared pictures from the devasting site, saying scene of devastation was heartbreaking and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

"Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy," he wrote.

"We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti," he wrote in another post.

He also held a meeting with officials and central and state ministers at the Ahmedabad airport to further assess the situation after the crash. The Centre has launched a high-level committee investigation to ascertain the cause of the plane crash.