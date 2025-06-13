Air India plane crash: Vikrant Massey clarifies co-pilot Clive Kunder was not his cousin but a family friend Vikrant Massey issued a clarification regarding the rumours about losing his cousin in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash incident that took place on June 11, 2025. He clarified that the co-pilot, Clive Kunder, was not a relative but a close family friend.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has issued a clarification regarding reports linked to the Air India crash, denying claims that he lost a cousin in the incident. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 12th fail actor clarified that Clive Kunder, the co-pilot who lost his life, was a family friend, not a relative.

Vikrant offered his condolences to Clive Kunder’s family and highlighted the importance of sharing accurate information during such difficult times. He also urged the public and media to verify facts before spreading news. On Thursday, by clarifying this news, he wrote, "Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately diseased Mr Clive Kunder was not my cousin. The Kunders are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace."

Yesterday, the Sector 36 actor reacted to the heartbreaking incident and expressed concern and wrote, 'My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle and all deeply affected.'

