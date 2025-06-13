Sole survivor of Air India crash recalls narrow escape: 'Everyone around me was either dead or dying' Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Ahmedabad Air India crash, shared his miraculous escape, describing the terrifying moments before the plane exploded and how he crawled out alive amid widespread devastation.

Ahmedabad :

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the tragic Air India flight AI-171 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, opened up about his harrowing experience in an exclusive interview with DD News from his hospital bed.

'I don't know how I made it out alive'

The 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin described the terrifying moments leading up to the crash. “The aircraft wasn’t gaining altitude and was just gliding before it suddenly slammed into a building and exploded,” Ramesh said. “Everything happened in seconds. I realised we were going down.”

Seated by the window in seat 11A, Ramesh noticed severe damage near him after impact. “At first, I thought I was dead. Later, I realised I was still alive and saw an opening in the fuselage. I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out,” he revealed. “Everyone around me was either dead or dying. I still don’t understand how I escaped.”

Miraculous survival caught on camera

Video footage from the crash site captured Ramesh stumbling out of the wreckage, bloodied and dazed, shouting in Gujarati, “Plane fatyo che!” meaning “The plane exploded.” His cousin had earlier shared that Ramesh jumped out through a door after the crash but lost consciousness shortly afterward.

Tragedy on Flight AI-171

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating the Ahmedabad to London Gatwick route, crashed just 33 seconds after takeoff, slamming into a medical college hostel and causing a massive fire. The disaster claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew, including Ramesh’s brother, who was also on board.

Prime Minister Modi visits survivor and crash site

A day after the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the injured at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he met Ramesh, the “miracle survivor” who had walked out of the flaming wreckage. Modi also visited the crash site, expressing deep sorrow.

“The scene of devastation is saddening. Met the officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy,” Modi wrote on X.

A beacon of hope amid tragedy

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh’s survival story offers a rare glimmer of hope in one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters. As investigations continue and rescue efforts proceed, his account is a powerful reminder of human resilience in the face of unimaginable catastrophe.