Three killed, two injured in motorcycle collision in MP's Khargone Two motorcycles collided in the Bistan police station area, resulting in the death of two men and a girl on the spot, said Sub-Inspector SK Kaithwas.

Bhopal:

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, three people including a seven-year-old girl died in a collision between two motorcycles. Two others sustained injuries. The accident took place on Saturday night between Maharel and Momadia villages in the Bistan police station area, according to an official.

Two motorcycles collided, resulting in the death of two men and a girl on the spot, said Sub-Inspector SK Kaithwas. Two other individuals were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Three die after vehicle crashes into tree

Three women from a family were killed and six others injured when their vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Gandharia village, within the Sadar police station limits. Sadar police station in-charge Bipin Kumar stated, "The family of Amardeep Prasad, a JMM leader from Rakhed village, was traveling in a four-wheeler to worship at the Mata Bhadrakali temple in the Itkhori block."

"While returning from the temple around 2 pm, the driver dozed off and the vehicle hit a tree near Gandharia village," he added. The injured were initially treated at Sadar Hospital in Chatra before being referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better care, police said.

The deceased were identified as Prasad's newlywed daughter, Amrapali Kumari (26), his sister, Pinki Devi (40), and his mother, Bimli Devi (75).

(With inputs from PTI)