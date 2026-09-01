Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav transfers over Rs 304 crore to 1.21 lakh meritorious students for laptops

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday (September 1) transferred over Rs 304 crore in incentive amounts to the bank accounts of around 1.21 lakh meritorious students under the 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana' for purchasing laptops.

The Madhya Pradesh CM transferred the incentive amount through a single-click transfer at a programme held at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal. He also symbolically distributed laptops to several students, interacted with them during the event and wished them success and a bright future.

Govt assisting in various stages of education

CM Yadav said the state government was providing financial assistance and support to students at various stages of education, including school, higher, technical and medical education.

"Today, a programme was organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to provide laptops to students. More than 1.21 lakh students were given incentive amounts for purchasing laptops. Our government allocates a budget of crores of rupees for students, helping them with uniforms, bicycles and books, as well as higher education, technical education and medical education, providing assistance equally across all fields," the Chief Minister said.

Yadav said the beneficiaries included students who had scored more than 75 per cent in their Class 12 examinations. He added that Rs 25,000 was being transferred to each eligible student's bank account to help them purchase laptops.

"It felt very good today that more than 1.21 lakh students from different fields (referring to various streams of Class 12th examination) who secured above 75 per cent marks were given laptops. Symbolically, laptops were given here in Bhopal to students, while the amount is being deposited into everyone's accounts. With this amount of Rs 25,000 each, we have transferred more than Rs 300 crore to the students of the state at one go," the Chief Minister said.

The CM further said that the state government had so far provided more than Rs 2,000 crore under the initiative.

Congress never gave laptops, bicycles to the students

The Chief Minister further took a swipe at the Congress, accusing the party of not providing essential educational support to students in the past. "We hope that based on the work we are doing, Congress remembers that period of the past. They never gave laptops, never gave bicycles, never gave books and never gave uniforms. For all these things, I would expect that the Congress leaders should apologise," CM Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yadav, today approved financial proposals and welfare measures worth over Rs 41,000 crore aimed at strengthening infrastructure and promoting overall development in the state. Of the total estimated cost, Rs 3,183 crore was approved for the financial year 2026-27 and Rs 26,436 crore for the continuation of the scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet granted the implementation of the 'Viksit Bharat: VB-G RAM G' scheme (formerly known as MANREGA), effective from July 1, 2026 for the rural development framework in the state, with a total estimated financial outlay of Rs 29,619 crore.

(With ANI inputs)

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