Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Seven killed after 400-year-old Rajgarh Fort wall collapses amid heavy rains in MP's Datia

Seven killed after 400-year-old Rajgarh Fort wall collapses amid heavy rains in MP's Datia

Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the victims

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Datia Updated on: September 12, 2024 14:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh
Image Source : ANI/X A wall situated adjacent to a house fell

Wall collapse incident: As many as seven people lost their lives while two were injured after an old wall of Rajgarh Fort adjacent to a house collapsed Thursday in Datia town of Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rains, said officials. 

The incident occurred at around 4 am in the Khalkapura area, where the wall fell onto a nearby house, trapping nine individuals under the debris. Two survivors were rescued, while seven were killed, said Datia Collector Sandeep Makin.

Senior officials reached the spot soon after the incident and launched the rescue operation.

MP CM announces ex-gratia 

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims. "The news of the loss of many precious lives due to the collapse of the old wall of Rajgarh Fort in Datia is extremely painful. We all are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue operation was started immediately by the SDERF and the district administration team, but due to the narrow road, despite tireless efforts, these precious lives could not be saved," the Chief Minister said.

"Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.I pray to Almighty God to grant a place in his feet to the holy souls of the departed souls and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this lightning strike," he added.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR to witness heavy rainfall this weekend, know weather forecast for other states

Also Read: Five of family, including 3-year-old child, killed after car collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement