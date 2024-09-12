Seven killed after 400-year-old Rajgarh Fort wall collapses amid heavy rains in MP's Datia

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X A wall situated adjacent to a house fell

Wall collapse incident: As many as seven people lost their lives while two were injured after an old wall of Rajgarh Fort adjacent to a house collapsed Thursday in Datia town of Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rains, said officials.

The incident occurred at around 4 am in the Khalkapura area, where the wall fell onto a nearby house, trapping nine individuals under the debris. Two survivors were rescued, while seven were killed, said Datia Collector Sandeep Makin.

Senior officials reached the spot soon after the incident and launched the rescue operation.

MP CM announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims. "The news of the loss of many precious lives due to the collapse of the old wall of Rajgarh Fort in Datia is extremely painful. We all are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue operation was started immediately by the SDERF and the district administration team, but due to the narrow road, despite tireless efforts, these precious lives could not be saved," the Chief Minister said.

"Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.I pray to Almighty God to grant a place in his feet to the holy souls of the departed souls and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this lightning strike," he added.

