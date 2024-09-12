Five of family, including 3-year-old child, killed after car collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Road accident: Five members of a family, including a 3-year-old child, were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near Chidambaram in the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu, said police. The tragic accident occurred early Thursday morning at Kamiyamkuppam, where a truck travelling from Chidambaram to Cuddalore collided with a car. All five occupants of the car were killed on the spot.

The family from Chennai was going to Mayiladuthurai. The deceased have been identified as Yasser (40) Mohammad Anwar (56) Hajitha Begum (62) Sarapad Nisha (30) from and a 3-year-old boy named Apnan.

Lorry driver fled from spot

The lorry driver and cleaner fled the scene after the accident. Police personnel who arrived at the location removed the bodies from the wrecked car and sent to the Chidambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said that the truck driver might have dozed off momentarily, leading to a loss of control and the collision with the car, which resulted in the fatalities. Local residents have raised concerns about frequent accidents in the area, attributing them to the lack of barriers, particularly given the ongoing construction of the Villupuram Nagai National Highway.

A senior officer from Cuddalore police said that regular awareness programs on road safety and driving etiquette are conducted. However, many drivers, especially at night, are not adhering to road discipline.

(With agencies input)

