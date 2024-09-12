Delhi-NCR to witness heavy rainfall this weekend, know weather forecast for other states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Weather update: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced light to moderate rain on Thursday morning, prompting the weather department to issue an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Delhi and NCR are expected to witness more heavy rainfall over the weekend due to the depression that has originated over central India.

Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

The IMD said isolated parts of Delhi-NCR are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to a depression moving towards the region which could lead to waterlogging. The met department has predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital.

In an update at 5:30 am on Thursday, the IMD said the depression was over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh and moving slowly with an average speed of 8 km per hour in the last 6 hours.

“It is likely to move slowly north-northeastwards during the next 24 hours. The system is under continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Delhi and Lucknow,” said the IMD. It further said that the depression was likely to bring widespread rain. IMD said gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour were expected in Delhi until Friday.

Weather forecast for other states

Besides the national capital, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness rain over the next two to three days, said IMD. According to IMD, Uttarakhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Haryana is forecasted to experience light to moderate rain, with periods of heavy rainfall between September 12 and 15. East and west Uttar Pradesh are expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during this period.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall is anticipated on September 12, followed by moderate to heavy rain in the subsequent days. West Rajasthan is likely to experience heavy rainfall on September 12, while east Rajasthan may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 12 and 13.

Winds gusting up to 55 kmph are predicted for parts of north Madhya Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over the next 24 hours. The weather department warned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in several areas, particularly in parts of west Uttar Pradesh, east and west Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, rainfall measuring between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered "heavy", between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm "very heavy", and above 204.5 mm "extremely heavy".

