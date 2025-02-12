PM Modi to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, says Mohan Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal on February 24, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This time the Global Investors Summit is being organsied in Bhopal. Earlier, the Global Investors Summit was organised in Indore.

Chief Minister Yadav today attended the curtain-raiser event for the Global Investor Summit Madhya Pradesh in the national capital. He invited investors from across the country and the world to take part in the summit, scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25 and encouraged them to invest in the state.

Global Investor Summit

Before the main event of the Global Investors Summit, Yadav organised investor summits in six cities across India and three countries worldwide. These efforts have resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 4.17 lakh crore for Madhya Pradesh.

In his address, CM Yadav said, "Sometimes, God provides opportunities along with favorable conditions. India has recently become the world's fifth-largest economy and is on its way to securing the third position. For this, I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi firmly believes that progress is achieved through industry, not conflict. Today, the leader of the world's largest democracy is meeting the President of the world's most powerful country. Donald Trump meeting our Prime Minister for the first time is a matter of great honor."

What did Mohan Yadav say?

He said, "I am happy that we have worked on ease of doing business for us. Industrialists are getting the benefit of this. Land in Madhya Pradesh is much cheaper than in Delhi and Mumbai. I went to Japan, and met the industrialists there, they said that there is a huge potential for the cotton industry in Madhya Pradesh. We have water, the largest land after Rajasthan. We have the largest network of highways and six airports. And we guarantee 200 per cent return. All of you come and invest in Madhya Pradesh."

