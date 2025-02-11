Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces to rename 54 villages in Dewas | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRMOHANYADAV51 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the renaming of 54 villages in Dewas district. This decision was made in response to a request from the BJP District President during a program in Dewas. The list of villages set to be renamed has also been released.

After approving the renaming of villages in Ujjain and Shajapur districts, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has now announced the renaming of 54 villages in Dewas district. The announcement was made in the presence of the Revenue Minister and the Collector.

After concluding the program, CM Yadav, while leaving said, "I have been informed that the District President has provided a list of some villages. The list is quite long. I am instructing our minister, the Revenue Minister, who is present here, through the Collector, that if there is a need to rename any village or Panchayat, I will announce it right here."

Check full list of villages whose names are proposed to be changed

The villages that have been renamed include villages like Muradpur, Haiderpur, Shamshabad, Amla Taj, and Harjipura.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: 7 Mahakumbh devotees killed in road accident near Jabalpur

Also Read: Damoh shocker: Two school girls jump off moving bus after driver, others harass them; 4 arrested