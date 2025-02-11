Damoh shocker: Two school girls jump off moving bus after driver, others harass them; 4 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Police arrested four accused for harassing two school girls on a moving bus in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday. According to police, two class 9 girls jumped out of a running bus after its driver, conductor and two other persons allegedly made obscene comments. The accused refused to stop the bus despite the girls pleaded them, it added.

The girls were so horrified, that they jumped off the running bus leading to their injuries, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawana Dangi said, adding the girls were injured in the incident, which took place on Monday morning, and were admitted to the district hospital.

The bus driver, conductor and the two other accused were later arrested.

"The two girls, students of a school in Tori, were going by the bus from Adhrota to appear for their exams. There were four other persons on the bus, including the driver and conductor. The accused made obscene comments and refused to stop the bus when the girls asked them to do so," he added.

"The girls got suspicious as the accused, besides staring at them, also shut the rear door of the vehicle. Fearing for their safety, the two girls jumped out of the moving bus," Dangi said.

Driver Mohammad Ashiq, conductor Banshilal and two others, identified as Hukum Singh and Madhav Asati, were arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra said.

(With PTI inputs)

