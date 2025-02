Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Fire at Gwalior trade fair in Madhya Pradesh.

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at a trade fair in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, reducing nine shops to ashes, a civic official stated on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported so far, he added.

As per the information, the blaze spread rapidly and caused panic among traders and visitors at the fair. Following the incident, firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

Further details are awaited.