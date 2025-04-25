Omar Abdullah is with 'terrorists', alleges Congress' Laxman Singh after Pahalgam terror attack | Video The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured.

Bhopal:

The former MLA and Congress leader Digvijay Singh's brother Laxman Singh on Friday (April 25) spoke on the Pahalgam terror attack and alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is with the 'terrorists'. Singh has added that CM Abdullah's role in the Pahalgam attack is 'suspicious'. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh's brother has launched a scathing attack on his political party post the Pahalgam attack. Laxman Singh advised Robert Vadra and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to speak wisely and said that such type of incidents happen due to their 'ignorance'.

Hurt by the terrorist attack, Laxman Singh also paid tribute at Kila Tiraha to the victims, and after that, the candle march was taken out by the Block Congress Committee in his hometown, Raghogarh, in MP's Guna district. While addressing the gathering, he alleged that the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has met terrorists and he is with them.

Congress should withdraw support from NC govt: Laxman

Congress should immediately withdraw support from the National Conference (NC) government. In this regard, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra should also speak wisely. I, Laxman Singh, am saying thoughtfully on camera, if the party wants to expel him, then expel him.

Laxman Singh has been a former MLA from the Congress party. Singh wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and also talked about writing a letter.

Laxman Singh did not stop here, he also targeted the senior party leader and the Leader of Opposition (Lop) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Laxman Singh said that Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra said that Muslims are not allowed to offer 'namaaz' on the road, which is why terrorists have attacked. Advising Vadra and Rahul Gandhi to speak wisely, Laxman Singh said that such incidents happen due to their ignorance.

Laxman Singh said strongly while putting forth his point that he is saying all these things on camera, for me, the 'country comes first'. If the party wants to expel me, then expel me. Congress leaders should think 10 times before speaking, otherwise they will have to face the consequences in the elections.