OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh to remain at 14% as HC strikes down 2019 amendment raising it to 27%

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday (October 9) struck down the 2019 amendment that increased reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, ruling that the higher quota was not justified by the circumstances presented before it. A division bench of Justices Anand Pathak and Vinay Saraf delivered the 159-page judgment, holding that OBC reservation in state services would remain at 14 per cent.

The amendment was introduced by the then Congress government led by Kamal Nath on March 8, 2019. It was challenged in court, with petitioners arguing that increasing the OBC quota to 27 per cent would take total reservation in the state beyond the 50 per cent ceiling laid down by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case.

What did the High Court say in its verdict?

Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh said the High Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the ordinance issued on March 8, 2019, which provided for increasing OBC reservation in state services from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

"There were numerous petitions before the Hon'ble High Court challenging the state government's Ordinance No. 2 of 2019, issued on March 8, 2019, which provided for increasing reservation in services for backward class candidates from 14 percent to 27 percent. A hearing on all these petitions took place today, and the High Court delivered a detailed 159-page judgment," Singh said.

After examining the documents and hearing the arguments, the court found no extraordinary situation or emergency that justified raising the quota to 27 per cent, Singh said. "The Court stated that after reviewing all documents related to the matter and hearing all arguments, no 'extraordinary situation' or 'emergent condition' was found that would justify increasing the reservation for the backward class from 14 percent to 27 percent. Therefore, the Court ruled that the backward class is entitled to only 14 percent reservation in services," he added.

Earlier selection processes protected

Singh further explained that the court clarified that all selection processes conducted between September 2, 2019, and September 29, 2022, where selections were made based on the 27 per cent reservation for the backward class, have been preserved by the High Court.

The court directed that the additional posts arising from these selections be adjusted over the next three selection processes. It also directed that the 13 per cent of posts that had been kept on hold be filled by candidates from the unreserved category. The authorities have been given three months to complete the required action.

Why was 27% OBC quota challenged?

The entire dispute dates back to 2019, when the then Kamal Nath government increased OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. This decision was challenged in the High Court, and the matter eventually reached the Supreme Court. Subsequently, the case was remanded to the Madhya Pradesh High Court for a consolidated hearing and verdict on the related petitions.

The petitioner had challenged this law in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, primarily arguing that, in accordance with the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in the Indra Sawhney case, total reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent.

Consequently, raising the OBC quota to 27 per cent would have pushed the state's total reservation to 73%. Currently, reservation in Madhya Pradesh stands at 16 per cent for SC, 20 per cent for ST, 14 per cent for OBC, and 10 per cent for EWS.

It is worth noting that last year, CM Mohan Yadav also stated that the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to providing 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

What did the lawyer representing the OBC side say?

Advocate Pushpendra Shah, representing the OBC side, said the judgment had removed the 27 per cent quota and held that OBCs were adequately represented in Madhya Pradesh, leaving no basis for reservation beyond 14 per cent.

"The final verdict is that the 27 percent OBC reservation has been set aside. The court has stated that the community is adequately represented in Madhya Pradesh; therefore, a 14 percent reservation suffices, and anything beyond that is unnecessary. Regarding the 13 percent quota—specifically whether it would go to OBCs or the General category—this judgment has clarified that for advertisements issued and appointments made after September 29, 2022, these seats will go to the Unreserved category; appointments against the 13 percent list will also be made from that category," he said.

Shah believes the government might approach the Supreme Court in support of the OBCs; since it was the government's own legislation, it ought to take this step.

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