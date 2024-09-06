MP: Two masked dacoits loots passenger bus in Chhatarpur; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The entire robbery lasted about 15 minutes before the robbers fled.

In a shocking incident, two masked men looted a passenger bus in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday. The robbers looted gold ornaments and cash from the passengers at gunpoint but were arrested soon by the police.

According to reports, the incident took place around 7:15 AM near Kutne Dam in the Rajnagar area. The bus was going from Chhatarpur's Lavkush Nagar to Satna and it was stopped near Patharguwan village under the jurisdiction of the Rajnagar police station area.

The accused snatched mobile phones, mangalsutras and money from the passengers on the bus, including the conductor and ran away. The bus had about 20 passengers on board. The entire robbery lasted about 15 minutes before the robbers fled.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and began their investigation.

"An incident occurred under Raj Nagar police station limits where two masked men stopped a bus that was going towards Satna, and took money from the conductor, snatched mobile phones and mangalsutras from passengers, and ran away from the spot," Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain told the media.

"The accused came on a bike and were carrying khatta in their hands," he added.

After getting information about the incident, the police team immediately became active and began searching for the robbers and managed to arrest them within five hours of the incident.