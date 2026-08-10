Lord Krishna was the world's greatest Gen Z, achieved great things at 12: Madhya Pradesh CM's Cultural Advisor

Bhopal:

Amid a political row over the Madhya Pradesh government's announcement of the 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna Medhavi Chhatravritti Yojana', Chief Minister's Cultural Advisor Shriram Tiwari said Lord Krishna was the world's greatest 'Gen Z' figure, having accomplished remarkable feats at the age of 12.

The announcement of the scheme has triggered a political row in the state, with the Congress accusing the state government of using the name of Lord Krishna for political purposes.

Lord Krishna was the world's greatest Gen Z

Tiwari, who is also the CEO of the Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas, said, "Lord Krishna accomplished great things at the age of 12, which is considered the Gen Z age, and that is why we have introduced the 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna Medhavi Chhatravritti Yojana'."

He further said that Lord Krishna was the world's greatest Gen Z figure. "If we put it in the language of modern Gen Z, when Shri Krishna was in Mathura, he accomplished remarkable feats. He defeated Putana, lifted Govardhan Hill, subdued the serpent Kaliya, and defeated Kansa. Krishna performed all these feats at the age of 11 and later went to Ujjain for education. The starting age of Gen Z is considered to be around 12, and by that age, Shri Krishna had already mastered 14 branches of science and 64 arts," he said.

Giving details of the scheme, he said Gen Z students from Class 9 to PhD level will be eligible for scholarships of up to Rs 1 lakh to support their education. "A question bank comprising 500 questions will be prepared, from which students will have to answer 30 questions. A total of 102 students will be selected through a lottery system. The entire process will be conducted online. An advertisement will be issued for the scheme, and students will be able to participate through the portal using OTP-based verification," Tiwari said.

Lord Krishna's life teaches us how to live: Kailash Sarang

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang said, "The Shri Krishna Scholarship Scheme will educate youth to progress and will connect students with our culture and Sanatan philosophy. Lord Krishna's life teaches us how to live. Only a country with a strong culture and heritage will guide its youth in the right direction."

Targeting the Congress, he said, "This is precisely what Congress objects to. Congress has always distorted history and attempted to undermine our culture. It opposed the construction of the Ram Temple, made statements against Sanatan philosophy and even questioned the existence of Ram Setu."

"Congress glorified Akbar as a great ruler, while Aurangzeb, who destroyed thousands of temples, is revered by them," he added.

Arif Masood's on scholarship scheme

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Arif Masood said that the party would welcome scholarships being introduced in the names of great figures from all religions. He added that the list of sacrifices made by Islamic clerics and religious leaders is long and claimed that even the BJP could not match their contribution.

In a bid to connect with Gen Z through the teachings and legacy of Lord Krishna, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the launch of the 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna Medhavi Chhatravritti Yojana', under which 102 meritorious students across the state will be awarded scholarships of Rs 1 lakh each.

The state government said the initiative aims to promote Indian knowledge systems, traditions, arts and holistic learning among the youth. According to the government, the scholarship is intended not only to reward academic excellence but also to encourage students to develop skills inspired by the concept of Lord Krishna's 14 Vidyas (branches of knowledge) and 64 Kalas (arts).

The scheme will cover students studying at the school, college and university levels. Its detailed framework, including eligibility criteria, selection process and evaluation parameters, will be prepared by the Shri Krishna Pathay Nyas.

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