Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav leads Tiranga Yatra in Bhopal, calls for lifelong dedication to nation

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the state, as he led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in state capital Bhopal, urging people to dedicate their lives to the country.

The yatra began at his residence and continued to TT Nagar Stadium, with hundreds of people attending the event despite the rain. The Chief Minister later hoisted the tricolour on the stage amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and patriotic songs.

"Today, even Lord Indra is welcoming all the patriots and heroes," Yadav, who also hoisted the national flag at his residence, said.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour in every home) campaign was launched in 2022 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It aims to encourage people to hoist the tricolour at their homes and participate in programmes related to patriotism and national unity.

This year, the campaign has special significance as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. It will continue till August 17.

Mohan Yadav urges people to join campaign

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has called upon people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, and commit themselves to serving the nation for life.

"Today, at the Bhopal residence, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched by hoisting the 'Tricolour'," Yadav said in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter). "I pay homage to all those immortal martyrs and freedom fighters whose sacrifices granted us freedom. On this sacred occasion, I also participated in the 'Tricolour Journey' along with all the staff at the residence."

"Let us all resolve to uphold the honour, pride, and glory of the tricolour with utmost reverence, pledging to forever fulfil our duties in safeguarding the nation's independence, unity, and integrity. Jai Hind!" the Chief Minister added.