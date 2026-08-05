Bus fares hiked in Madhya Pradesh; check new ticket rates for normal, AC and luxury buses

Bhopal:

Bus travel in Madhya Pradesh is set to become more expensive, with the state government's Transport Department issuing an official gazette notification revising passenger fares. The new fare structure fixes the maximum passenger fare for stage carriage buses operating across the state, increasing ticket prices for both ordinary and premium bus services.

Under the revised rules, the base fare for ordinary buses has been fixed at Rs 2.00 per passenger per kilometre, while the minimum ticket fare has been set at Rs 10.

New bus fare structure in Madhya Pradesh

The revised fare chart is as follows:

Ordinary buses: Base fare of Rs 2.00 per passenger per kilometre (Minimum fare: Rs 10)

Base fare of Rs 2.00 per passenger per kilometre (Minimum fare: Rs 10) Night bus service: 10 per cent higher than the normal bus fare

10 per cent higher than the normal bus fare Deluxe buses (Non-AC): 25 per cent higher than the normal fare

25 per cent higher than the normal fare Sleeper buses: 40 per cent higher than the normal fare

40 per cent higher than the normal fare Deluxe buses (AC): 50 per cent higher than the normal fare

50 per cent higher than the normal fare Super Luxury Coaches (AC): 75 per cent higher than the normal fare

No additional charges for these services

The notification also clarifies that passengers travelling in certain categories of buses will not have to pay any extra surcharge.

According to the revised rules:

No separate night charge will be levied on Deluxe, Sleeper or Luxury bus services.

Express bus services will also continue without any additional fare beyond the prescribed rates.

What the revision means for passengers

The revised fare structure will directly impact daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers using private stage carriage buses across Madhya Pradesh. While ticket prices for all categories of buses have been aligned under the new notification, the government has also ensured that passengers are not burdened with additional night charges on premium services or extra fees for express buses.

MSRTC bus fares hiked by 13.56% in Maharashtra

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra State Transport Authority approved a 13.56 per cent increase in fares for buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The fare revision comes in view of rising diesel prices due to tensions in the Gulf region, higher employee allowances, and the increasing cost of spare parts and tyres.

However, the state government clarified that the revised fare will replace the existing 10 per cent seasonal surcharge applicable on ordinary bus services. As a result, passengers will not have to bear the burden of both the seasonal surcharge and the new fare hike simultaneously.

According to the Maharashtra government and MSRTC, the fare revision was necessary to ensure the continued operation of safe, reliable and high-quality bus services for millions of passengers across the state amid rising operational costs. The move is aimed at maintaining the corporation's financial stability, reducing the burden of day-to-day operations, and ensuring that commuters continue to receive dependable and uninterrupted public transport services in the future.

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