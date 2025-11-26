MP rape case: Curfew-like scene in Raisen as people launch ardent protest; accused still at large What began as a peaceful sit-in at a school ground, attended by women, elderly people and youth, quickly turned volatile. Protesters were demanding the immediate arrest and encounter of the accused.

Raisen (MP):

A curfew-like situation gripped Goharganj in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Wednesday after tensions escalated during a protest demanding the arrest of Salman, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Streets turned deserted, residents stayed indoors, and the entire town was converted into a security zone as heavy police deployment took over.

What began as a peaceful sit-in at a school ground, attended by women, elderly people and youth, quickly turned volatile. Protesters were demanding the immediate arrest and encounter of the accused. After the protest dispersed, a group of youths started moving toward the Muslim Bawli locality. Rumors spread that the accused was allegedly being shielded there.

Protestors pelt stones at police

When police tried to stop the group and used mild force to control them, some youths became aggressive and began pelting stones at the police. As the situation worsened, police fired tear gas shells, forcing the miscreants to flee into nearby lanes.

To restore order, police personnel from six districts, over 500 security jawans and the Quick Response Force were deployed across the town. The area remains tense but under control as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

About the incident

A massive unrest erupted in Raisen after the rape of a 6-year-old girl. The incident took place on November 21 in Paanjara Village when the girl was playing in a house in her neighbourhood. Accused Salman continues to remain at large and people have launched an ardent protest over the incident. A bounty of Rs 30,000 has been announced on the accused. His wanted posters have also been put up across the city.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued transfer orders of Raisen SP.

