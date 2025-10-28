Kolkata nightclub assault: Woman accuses 2012 Park Street gang rape convict of molestation in FIR A Kolkata woman has accused Naser Khan — allegedly linked to the 2012 Park Street gang rape case — of assaulting and attempting to sexually abuse her at a five-star hotel nightclub on October 26.

Kolkata:

A Kolkata woman has accused a man — allegedly linked to the 2012 Park Street gang rape case — of physically assaulting and attempting to sexually abuse her at a nightclub inside a five-star hotel. The incident reportedly took place on the night of October 26, leading to a major police investigation.

Altercation turns violent during night out

According to the complaint filed at Bidhannagar South Police Station, the woman was partying with her husband, brother, and friends when a group of men began arguing with them. The confrontation allegedly escalated into physical violence.

The woman identified two men — Naser (or Nasir) Khan and Junaid (or Juned) Khan — along with their associates as the attackers. She alleged that Naser Khan, who had previously served a prison term in the 2012 Park Street gang rape case before his release in 2020, was among those who assaulted her and tried to touch her inappropriately.

“They attacked us with bottles and tried to touch me inappropriately,” the woman stated in her complaint, as quoted by police sources.

Family allegedly trapped inside club

The complainant further claimed that when her brother tried to intervene, the group threw glass bottles at him. As the family tried to flee, the accused allegedly called nearly 20 additional people who joined the attack.

Despite dialling the emergency police number 100, the family was unable to escape as the club doors were locked, forcing them to hide inside the club’s liquor room until help arrived.

Police launch investigation, examine CCTV footage

Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR was registered soon after the complaint was received. He said that CCTV footage from the nightclub is being examined and the victim's statement has already been recorded. The investigation, he added, is currently underway and all aspects of the case are being probed with priority.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 351(2), 3(5), and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police sources indicated that the woman and the accused may have known each other, as the table had been booked in one of the accused’s names. No arrests have been made so far, and Naser Khan has denied his involvement, claiming he was not present during the incident.