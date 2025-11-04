Coimbatore gang rape case: Police arrest three accused, shot in their legs during 'half encounter' Police in Coimbatore arrested three men in the gang rape case of a college student after they attacked officers. The police fired in response and the accused suffered bullet injuries in the leg. All were taken to a government hospital and have a criminal history.

Coimbatore:

The police have arrested three men in connection with the gang rape of a college student inTamil Nadu's Coimbatore. As per details, the action was carried out during the early hours of Tuesday. All three accused were nabbed after what officials described as a half encounter. The arrested accused have been identified as Thavasi, Karthik and Kailaiswaran. They sustained bullet injuries on their legs and have been admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

Special teams formed to crack the investigation

Following the horrific gang rape incident, police formed seven special investigation teams. During the probe, a motorcycle was found near the spot from where the victim was allegedly abducted. This location was close to the victim's male friend's car. The police zeroed in on the suspects using this motorcycle and CCTV footage.

Accused attacked the police with sharp weapons

Based on local intelligence inputs, the special police team learnt that the accused were hiding in the suburban area of Vellaikanar near Coimbatore. As soon as the police reached the spot, the three accused attacked the team with sharp-edged weapons. In the attack, constable Chandrasekhar sustained injuries.

Police fired in self-defence

The police retaliated with firing in self-defence due to the sudden attack. The bullets hit the legs of the three accused and they were overpowered immediately, as per officials. The incident has been officially described as a half encounter. The arrest took place around 3 am. As per officials, the arrested accused also have previous criminal records.