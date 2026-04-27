MP: Five killed, several injured in SUV-tractor collision in Narmadapuram

Bhopal:

As many as five persons lost their lives and seven others were injured after a road accident involving an SUV and a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district early Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Anchalkheda on the Tawa river bridge at around 1.30 am. According to police, the SUV was part of a marriage procession and was returning from Mana village in Budhni tehsil of Sehore district when it collided head-on with a tractor-trolley carrying soybeans.

Makhan Nagar police station in-charge Anup Kumar Uikey confirmed that five people died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Sahil Yadav (19), Hari Singh Yadav (57), Vineet Yadav (22), Shubham Morappa (18), and Santosh Prajapati.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police immediately reached the spot and launched relief and rescue operations with the help of local villagers. The injured and the deceased were promptly taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared five people dead.

Police have sent all the bodies for post-mortem examination and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

In the preliminary investigation, low visibility, nighttime conditions, or driver negligence are being considered possible causes of the accident; however, the exact reason will only be confirmed after the completion of the investigation. Following the incident, a wave of mourning has spread across the region. Throughout the night, the district hospital witnessed a large gathering of grieving relatives and villagers of the deceased.

MP BJP chief expresses anguish

BJP Madhya Pradeh unit chief and Betul MLA, Hemant Khandelwal, has expressed deep pain over the incident.

"The news of the untimely demise of five people in a horrific road accident near Anchalkheda on the Narmadapuram-Piparia State Highway is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His divine feet and that the injured recover swiftly," Khandelwal posted on X.

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