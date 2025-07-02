Hemant Khandelwal becomes BJP's new Madhya Pradesh state chief: Here's all about him Hemant Khandelwal has been elected unopposed as the new BJP Madhya Pradesh President, marking a new chapter in his political journey rooted in legacy and public service.

New Delhi:

The political spotlight in Madhya Pradesh now firmly rests on Hemant Khandelwal, who has been elected unopposed as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh unit. His appointment was confirmed after he emerged as the sole candidate to file a nomination for the post. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that MLA Hemant Khandelwal has been elected as the Madhya Pradesh BJP president.

Elected unopposed

The announcement came ahead of the BJP’s state executive meeting, where party sources indicated that Hemant Khandelwal's name would be formally declared. Given that no other leader filed a nomination, his unopposed election was widely expected.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Jyotiraditya Scindia were present at the party office during the nomination, underlining the high-level endorsement of Khandelwal’s leadership on Tuesday.

A political legacy: Son of former MP Vijay Kumar Khandelwal

Hemant Khandelwal inherits a significant political legacy. He is the son of the late Vijay Kumar Khandelwal, a prominent BJP leader who represented the Betul Lok Sabha constituency four times consecutively. Born on September 3, 1964, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Hemant grew up in a politically active household, instilled with a sense of public service.

Political journey

Khandelwal’s political career took off in 2008, following the demise of his father. The Betul Lok Sabha seat was vacated, and the BJP fielded him as their candidate in the by-election. He defeated Congress candidate Sukhdev Panse to become a Member of Parliament.

In 2013, he shifted to state politics and was elected as an MLA from Betul, defeating Congress’s Hemant Waghadare. Though he lost in 2018 to Nilay Daga, he made a strong comeback in the 2023 Assembly election, reclaiming Betul by defeating Daga.

Deep roots in public service

Over the years, Hemant Khandelwal has carved out a reputation for his grassroots engagement and focus on public welfare. From roads and education to healthcare and farmers' concerns, he has actively raised and addressed local issues. His tenure saw the implementation of several development initiatives in Betul, earning him a loyal support base.

Held key organisational roles

Beyond electoral politics, Khandelwal has held significant roles within the BJP organisation. He has previously served as the Treasurer of Madhya Pradesh BJP and is currently the Chairman of Kushabhau Thakre Vichar Nyas, a party think tank. His experience in both governance and organisation makes him a seasoned choice for state party leadership.

Personal life and education

Hemant Khandelwal holds degrees in Commerce (B.Com) and Law (LLB). He married Ritu Khandelwal on February 12, 1990, and the couple has two children — a son and a daughter. A businessman and farmer by profession, Khandelwal balances public service with entrepreneurship. His mother Kanti Khandelwal continues to reside with the family.

With a strong political lineage, a solid track record in both legislative and organisational roles, and renewed public support, Hemant Khandelwal now faces the critical task of steering the Madhya Pradesh BJP ahead of key electoral battles — including the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.