Delhi: Two killed as speeding motorcycle crashes on Mukundpur flyover

New Delhi:

As many as two persons lost their lives in a tragic late-night accident on the Mukundpur flyover in Delhi’s Outer North district, police said on Monday. According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred in the Bhalswa Dairy area when a speeding motorcycle reportedly went out of control and slammed into the wall of the flyover.

The impact of the crash was so severe that both riders died on the spot.

In a disturbing turn, one of the victims was thrown off the flyover and fell into a drain below. Emergency teams launched a rescue operation to recover the body.

Police officials and ambulance services reached the scene soon after receiving information about the accident. The bodies were later taken into custody and sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Teenager killed after tempo hits motorcycle in Shalimar Bagh

A 15-year-old boy lost his life on Saturday evening after a speeding tempo rammed into his motorcycle from behind in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, police said.

The victim, identified as Vishal, was a resident of Haiderpur village under the Shalimar Bagh police jurisdiction. He was found seriously injured at the accident spot and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

According to police, they received a PCR call about the incident following which a team reached the location. Officers found a tempo (mini truck) and a minor boy present at the scene. The vehicle has been seized.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case under relevant legal provisions.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has demanded strict action against the person responsible for the accident.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also expressed grief over the incident.

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