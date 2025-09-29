Delhi: Three killed in late-night accident on Mukundpur flyover in an apparent hit-and-run case Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old boy, died after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle on Delhi's Mukundpur flyover past midnight on Sunday. Police suspect a hit-and-run and are scanning CCTV footage to track down the culprit.

New Delhi:

At least three people were killed in a horrific road accident in Delhi on Sunday midnight. As per the information, the incident took place around 12:05 am on September 29 at the Mukundpur flyover on Outer Ring Road. According to police, a speeding vehicle rammed into a Splendor motorcycle, killing all three riders on the spot. The victims have been identified as Shahid (60), Faiz (28), and Hamza (12).

Police suspect the incident to be a case of hit-and-run as no eyewitnesses were present at the scene. Officials said there were no CCTV cameras near the flyover, but footage from surrounding routes is being checked to trace the vehicle involved.

FIR registered, search underway

Police have registered a case under FIR No. 863/25 with sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jahangirpuri Police Station. A manhunt has also been launched to trace the absconding driver and his vehicle.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda suffers head injuries in bike accident

Earlier on September 17, famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla riding a motorcycle, police said. Jawanda was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, at 1:45 pm in an "extremely critical" condition, the hospital said in a statement. The accident took place in Baddi area when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said. The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was currently on ventilator support, Fortis Hospital said in the statement.

"As per available information, he sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident in the morning and also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali," it said. According to the statement, on arrival, the singer was immediately assessed by teams from emergency and neurosurgery departments. Detailed examinations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at the Fortis Hospital. He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring, it said.

ALSO READ: Delhi BMW crash: Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in Finance Ministry official's death, gets bail