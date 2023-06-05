MP election 2023: Anxiety in BJP after RSS survey projected Congress victory, claims INC Twitter handle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress is hoping to return to power in MP

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Congress' official handle on Monday published a detailed post in which the grand old party claimed that the grand old party is going to win the upcoming Madhya Pradesh election 2023. The post referred to several surveys one of them allegedly conducted by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). According to Congress, all the surveys projected its victory in the state.

"Assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year. Before the elections, many surveys have come out in which the Congress government is returning in the state. Also, BJP will be reduced to less than 55 seats. The Congress ran the government for 15 months under the leadership of an undisputed and experienced leader like Kamal Nath ji. The government works done during those 15 months tells the success story of Congress. We will reach out to people citing our development work," the post read.

"BJP has 18 years of liabilities and incomplete announcements which has created a serious anti-incumbency wave. In the last 5 months, 6 different surveys have come out regarding the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023. In all the surveys, the seats of the BJP are continuously decreasing. Not only this, the party is losing badly even in the BJP survey," it added.

In 2018 election, Congress won but then party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government and subsequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed the government.

"These surveys caused anxiety in Madhya Pradesh BJP and it has also been suggested that 60 per cent BJP MLAs should not be given tickets," it claimed.

According to Congrss Twitter post, 6 surveys have been published so far-

January 2023

A survey of Sangh went viral on social media in which BJP is going to lose with bagging 103 seats.

February 2023

An official survey of Congress came out in which BJP is expected to be reduced to 95 seats.

March 2023

A confidential survey of Intelligence was leaked in which BJP is projected to be getting less than 80 seats.

April 2023

Surveys of many news groups including a newspaper and EMS, in which BJP will get 70 seats.

May 2023

A survey was done on the online digital platform in which BJP was projected to get only 65 seats.

June 2023

A media house published a survey in which BJP is likely to get just 55 seats.

"The trends of all the above surveys are showing that the Congress is rapidly gaining ground and is becoming the voice of the people. On the other hand, the condition of BJP is getting worse day by day. It is clear that this time BJP will be reduced to less than 50 seats," the post claimed

