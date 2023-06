Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Board of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium collapsed due to wind strong

A board of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV Ekana Stadium) stadium, Lucknow fell down after a strong wind storm hit the city on Monday. Three people have been injured after the board bell on their car.

The victims were inside the car when the incident happened. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and rescued them. The local authority cleared the place with the help of JCB.

Image Source : INDIA TVLocal authority swang into action after the incident.

More to be updated.

Latest India News