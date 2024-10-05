Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav distributes welfare aid in Damoh on Rani Durgavati's birth anniversary | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAN YADAV (X) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

To celebrate the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held the state cabinet meeting at Rani Durgavati Wildlife Sanctuary in Damoh district today (October 5).

Along with the cabinet meeting, several other programs, including public gatherings were also organised in Damoh on Saturday. CM Mohan Yadav transferred the monthly aid to the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana and funds of other schemes as well on the occasion.

Aid transferred to beneficiaries of 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana'

A program was organised in Damoh on the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati. In this program, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav distributed an amount of Rs 1,574 crore to 1.29 crore sisters under the 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 332.71 crore was distributed to more than 55 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

After the event, Mohan Yadav along with ministers visited the fort of Rani Durgavati, which is famous as Singorgarh Fort and the historical places related to Rani Durgavati, including the Nidan Falls surrounded by dense forests of Singrampur near the Rani Durgavati Wildlife Sanctuary in the district.

CM Yadav extended greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati and said that they decided to hold a cabinet meeting in Singrampur, the first capital of such a great ruler to make her birth anniversary memorable.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. Even today, people get inspiration from the work of such a great ruler and the entire nation feels proud of her. She never feared anyone and fought bravely with everyone. Therefore, today I have decided that we are going to hold our cabinet meeting in Singrampur, the first capital of such a great ruler. The idea behind this is to make the birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati unforgettable and to take a decision in the public interest of the Bundelkhand region," CM Yadav told media.

ALSO READ: MP CM Mohan Yadav calls on Congress legislators to develop vision documents for their constituencies