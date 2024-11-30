'Madhya Pradesh is huge centre of emerging opportunities': CM Mohan Yadav tells German investors

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAN YADAV (X) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while addressing German investors on Friday (November 29), highlighted that the state is a major hub for emerging opportunities. Speaking at a roundtable meeting on investment prospects organised at Stuttgart, CM Mohan Yadav emphasised the state's growing potential.

"Madhya Pradesh is a huge centre of emerging opportunities. The strength doubles because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

CM Yadav is currently on a visit to Germany aimed at attracting investments through engagements with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives from both nations.

Speaking with media, CM Yadav expressed his satisfaction with the visit, noting the huge interest shown by investors.

"I am very happy with how this visit has turned out, just as we had planned. We aim to drive the state's progress and create employment opportunities for the youth... Germany can be a very good partner in this. A large number of investors have shown their interest," he said.

LAPP Group CEO shares experience of investing in MP

Lapp Group CEO Matthias Lapp shared his positive experience of investing in Madhya Pradesh, saying they had yielded "very good results and development."

"We have heavily invested in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It's the biggest investment we have so far in Asia Pacific. Over the last few years, we had very good results and development. Offers from the government to make speedy process, get things done fast, efficiently and have everything done as we needed it to be to have our employees produce the right products that can be sold on the market," Lapp told media.

Lapp also praised CM Yadav's efforts to bring investment to the state, saying, "It's the best thing to go directly into the country, to see the possibilities for entrepreneurs, people, and industries, to meet and chat with the CM to get direct a response and feedback. That is only done if you travel in person. Having him here in Germany. It is also of great value for the German industry to have direct contacts."

On Thursday, Yadav participated in an interactive session in Germany, where he discussed investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

"We want a new kind of partnership with Germany, a partnership that is not restricted to just trade. We want German companies with their advanced technologies, to invest in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is a complete investment destination today, it is a big market that is a golden opportunity for investors," he said.

Yadav arrived in Germany on November 28 after completing a three-day visit to the UK.