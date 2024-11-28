'There are immense opportunities for investment in MP': CM Mohan Yadav at event in Germany's Munich

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities In Madhya Pradesh' in Munich

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his delegation are on a Europe tour to seek investment opportunities for Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday they reached Germany's Munich city. The chief minister participated in an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities In Madhya Pradesh' at Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski, Munich. The session was focused on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing this session, he said that there are immense opportunities for investment in Madhya Pradesh. He urged investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh, asserting the state government will cooperate in every way.

'Deep relations between India and Germany'

Yadav said that there have been deep relations between India and Germany for a long time. "We have also maintained these relations. Germany is among the countries investing the most in Madhya Pradesh. The CM said that Madhya Pradesh is a state with a growing economy. Our economy has grown rapidly in the last few years," the chief minister said.

CM invites businessmen for Global Investors Summit

The Chief Minister said that his government believes that the investors of the state are also a part of their family. "We have provided a healthy environment for investment. Every kind of facility is being provided to the investors," he added. He urged the investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal, capital of Madhya Pradesh in February next year.

CM meets Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of Bavarian State Chancellery in Germany

Earlier in the day, the chief minister met Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery, to discuss opportunities for collaboration in technology, renewable energy, supercomputing, and skill development.

"The discussions focused on climate policy innovation, higher education exchanges, and preparing Madhya Pradesh’s youth for global industries through advanced skill training programs. Recognizing existing German investments in the state, both sides also explored establishing a dedicated liaison office for smoother cooperation," Official X handle of MP Industrial Development Corporation ltd posted.



"Dr Yadav, inspired by Bavaria’s precision and progress, remarked, “Those who have conquered time can conquer the world.” The meeting set the foundation for a promising partnership fostering innovation and economic growth," the X post read quoting the CM.

MP chief minister addresses investment event in UK

His Germany visit was followed by a UK trip where Yadav on Wednesday visited Warwick University and the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London. The CM also attended an event organised by the 'Friends of MP' and the Indian diaspora in London on November 25. At the 'Friends of MP' event, Yadav invited investors to the Global Investors Summit 2025 to be held in Madhya Pradesh in February next year.

“It has been a productive interaction during which UK investors have shown a keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh,” said Yadav, adding Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for investment, it is a partner in progress, offering limitless opportunities across sectors like agribusiness, renewable energy and logistics.

During his Warwick University visit, Yadav interacted with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of Warwick Manufacturing Group and Indian students at varsity.

"Visited the University of Warwick in Coventry and explored the impressive work of the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG). Renowned globally for driving innovation through partnerships between academia, industry, and the public sector, WMG serves as a model for advancing science, technology, and engineering. I explored their state-of-the-art facilities, engaged with students, and witnessed their groundbreaking projects. This visit concludes the UK leg of my European visit, and I look forward to continuing my engagements in Germany," Yadav posted on X.

CM visits BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

The chief minister also visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London and offered prayers there. "Today, during my stay at Warwick University, UK, I visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple and prayed for the welfare of the world. On this occasion, I received the auspicious company and blessings of the saint community. May the blessings of Lord Swaminarayan always shower upon the entire world, may there be happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and may everyone prosper, this is my prayer. ।।Jai Shri Swaminarayan।।," Yadav posted on X.



