CM Mohan Yadav attends 'Friends of Madhya Pradesh' event in London, emphasises infra boost in state

Follow us on Image Source : @DRMOHANYADAV51/X Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at an event in London

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attended an event organised by the 'Friends of MP' and the Indian diaspora in London. During the event, he invited investors to the Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

CM Yadav addressed the event and highlighted the development work undertaken in the state by his government. He said, "Madhya Pradesh has opened all doors of development." London's former Deputy Mayor Rajesh Agarwal and other people of Indian origin remained present during the event. Notably, CM Yadav is on a seven-day visit to the UK to attract investment in the state.

Double-engine government working for the development of the state: MP CM

Highlighting the transformation in India under PM Modi's leadership, CM Yadav said, "The double-engine government is working under the leadership of PM Modi. Work is being done in all the areas in Madhya Pradesh. Be it the field of infrastructure or other basic facilities, we have done better work in all the areas."

Counting the works done in the state under his government, he said that roads have been built and adequate arrangements for electricity have been made. Madhya Pradesh is providing all kinds of facilities in every sector, including tourism, IT, health, tourism, education, and garments, he added.

CM Yadav remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Remembering former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, "Former PM, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee set unprecedented ideals of democracy. Back when he was the Prime Minister, no one could challenge the Congress; the party exercised its monopoly. He served three terms as Prime Minister for various durations."

Government to provide incentives

CM Yadav also spoke about the subsidies and incentives provided in the state. He said, "Talking about garments, the government is to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 per month per labourer with a commitment to continue it for ten years. The facilities are also being provided to other sectors, including IT."

Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is ready to welcome investors; you invest, Madhya Pradesh will progress, and the country will also progress. He said that we have started the Regional Industry Conclave; in this sequence, summits have been organized in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior, and Sagar. So that investments come and employment opportunities increase in the state.

CM Yadav highlights infra-boost in health sector

Speaking about the health infrastructure, CM Yadav said that till 2003, there were only 5 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, but now under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 30 medical colleges are operating in the state, out of which 17 are government and 13 are from the private sector.